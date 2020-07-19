IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,161 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTN opened at $190.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

