IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 13,284 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $2,763,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.