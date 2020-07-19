IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 13,386 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,879,000 after buying an additional 2,857,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,235 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,977,000 after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 95,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,143,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,964,000 after acquiring an additional 636,119 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

