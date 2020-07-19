IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 14,191 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 812,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

