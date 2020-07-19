IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,869 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,062.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

