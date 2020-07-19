IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,895 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $139.95 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.