IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,869 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 293.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $36.09 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -277.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

