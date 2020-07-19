IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,127 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after acquiring an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after purchasing an additional 199,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.49 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

