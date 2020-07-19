IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,411 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $13,845,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $88.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

