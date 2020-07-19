IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,295 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.