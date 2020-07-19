IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 6,473 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,888,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,016.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 313,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 285,079 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

