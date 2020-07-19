IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,777 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 51.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.