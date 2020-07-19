IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,218,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

