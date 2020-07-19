IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 62,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 56,697 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8.2% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 435.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 250,865 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

