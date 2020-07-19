Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INFN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.47.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David W. Heard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,586.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.