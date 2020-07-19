Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as high as C$22.47 and last traded at C$22.32, with a volume of 183537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.56.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.92.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.78%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

