Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$176,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$23,500.

Bruce Wayne Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 75,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00.

Shares of TSE:NDM opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

