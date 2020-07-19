Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

NSIT stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

