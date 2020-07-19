Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

