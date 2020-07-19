INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and Intercontinental Exchange (NASDAQ:ICE) Financial Review

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares INTL FCStone and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone 0.20% 16.33% 0.97% Intercontinental Exchange 29.65% 13.85% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INTL FCStone and Intercontinental Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercontinental Exchange 0 0 13 1 3.07

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus price target of $103.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INTL FCStone and Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange $6.55 billion 7.84 $1.93 billion $3.88 24.18

Intercontinental Exchange has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTL FCStone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of INTL FCStone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats INTL FCStone on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

