Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Northwest Pipe worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 64.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 480,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 188,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NWPX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

