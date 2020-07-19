Invesco Ltd. Purchases 31,359 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $15.55 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

