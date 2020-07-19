Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 634,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.16 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOGL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

