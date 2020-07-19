Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,648,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $259.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

