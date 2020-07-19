Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 16,473 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,840 call options.

VOD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 251,624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 363,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 121,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.