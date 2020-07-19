InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get InVitae alerts:

NYSE NVTA opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.19. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $114,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,231. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InVitae by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 330,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.