iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

AOA opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

