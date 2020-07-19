iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 82.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $53.79 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.