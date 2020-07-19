iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

ESGD stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58.

