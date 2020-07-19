J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.37.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

