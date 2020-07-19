J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $155.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $136.82 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $138.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

