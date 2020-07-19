Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.