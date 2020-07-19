Jay Scott Layman Sells 8,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Jay Scott Layman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.27, for a total value of C$202,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,538.

Jay Scott Layman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Jay Scott Layman sold 8,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.94, for a total value of C$175,504.00.

SEA opened at C$25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Seabridge Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.71.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

