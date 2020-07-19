Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $140.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

NYSE HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

