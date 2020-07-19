Jodi J. Benson Sells 2,667 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 382,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 373,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 667,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

