John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

Shares of JHML opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

