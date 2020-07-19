Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 126,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

