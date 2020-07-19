Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.