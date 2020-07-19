Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 159.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

