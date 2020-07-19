JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.