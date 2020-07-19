KeyCorp Lowers Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $81.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after acquiring an additional 357,377 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

