KeyCorp Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $72.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.52% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.