KeyCorp Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $22.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Shares of PDCE opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The business had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

