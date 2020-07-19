KeyCorp Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $115.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

