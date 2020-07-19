Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 445.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $162.07 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

