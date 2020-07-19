Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.27% of Kirby worth $59,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Kirby by 40.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

