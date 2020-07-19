Laszlo Kopits Sells 11,100 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $971,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $906,537.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $357,204.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $542,235.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -582.00. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $62,963,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 275.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 717,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 633.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.