Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,989 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.42% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $58,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 312,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period.

LSCC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

