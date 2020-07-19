Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 84.6% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $88.21 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

