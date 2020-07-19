LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,249,000 after purchasing an additional 792,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,676,000. International Value Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 184.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.